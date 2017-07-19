Victoria Police seek help finding missing man

Alarm raised after Justin Storms missed July 15 appointment

Victoria Police seek help in the search for missing man Justin Storms.

Storms, 40, is described as a Caucasian man with medium length brown hair, shaved on the sides, and brown eyes. He stands five-foot-eight-inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Concerns were raised when he missed a scheduled appointment on July 15, which is out of character for him.

Storms has a health condition which requires daily medication which he does not have with him. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who spots Justin Storms, should call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 
