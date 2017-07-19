Victoria Police seek help finding missing man

Victoria Police seek help in the search for missing man Justin Storms.

Storms, 40, is described as a Caucasian man with medium length brown hair, shaved on the sides, and brown eyes. He stands five-foot-eight-inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Justin is a 40-year-old Caucasian man w brown hair shaved on the sides, brown eyes, 5'8" w a large build. If you see him, call 911. #yyj pic.twitter.com/m5g1xtbCzD — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 19, 2017

Concerns were raised when he missed a scheduled appointment on July 15, which is out of character for him.

Storms has a health condition which requires daily medication which he does not have with him. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who spots Justin Storms, should call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.