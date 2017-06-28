Victoria police seek help identifying suspect in voyeurism investigation

Victoria police are looking to identify the man in photo, who is the suspect in a voyeurism incident at Hillside Mall earlier this month. Contributed photo

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a voyeurism incident that took place at a local shoppping centre earlier this month.

The incident took place at Hillside Shopping Centre on Saturday June 10.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 40s to 50s with a medium build. He has greying hair, and a grey and white goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a distinctive “driving” style cap, and a black jacket with green stripes on the arms.

The suspect was driving a dark grey SUV, believed to be a 2012 Toyota Highlander hybrid. Anyone who knows the man is asked to call 250-995-7654 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

