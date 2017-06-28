Victoria police seek help identifying suspect in voyeurism investigation

Incident took place at Hillside Mall on Saturday, June 10.

Victoria police are looking to identify the man in photo, who is the suspect in a voyeurism incident at Hillside Mall earlier this month. Contributed photo

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a voyeurism incident that took place at a local shoppping centre earlier this month.

The incident took place at Hillside Shopping Centre on Saturday June 10.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 40s to 50s with a medium build. He has greying hair, and a grey and white goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a distinctive “driving” style cap, and a black jacket with green stripes on the arms.

The suspect was driving a dark grey SUV, believed to be a 2012 Toyota Highlander hybrid. Anyone who knows the man is asked to call 250-995-7654 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kendra.wong@vicnews.com

