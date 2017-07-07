Victoria police seek missing teen

Uiylah Hough, 13, was last seen Thursday evening near Esquimalt High School.

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Uiylah Hough, 13, was last seen Thursday night in the area around Esquimalt High School.

She was reported missing after failing to meet up with a ride that she had arranged.

Police don’t believe she is in danger, but say her family and caregivers are concerned for her wellbeing.

Hough is described as:

Caucasian

Shoulder length blonde hair

Blue eyes

Stands a slender five feet tall

Weighs around 100 pounds

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654