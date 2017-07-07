Victoria police seek missing teen

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Uiylah Hough, 13, was last seen Thursday night in the area around Esquimalt High School.
She was reported missing after failing to meet up with a ride that she had arranged.
Police don’t believe she is in danger, but say her family and caregivers are concerned for her wellbeing.
Hough is described as:
- Caucasian
- Shoulder length blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- Stands a slender five feet tall
- Weighs around 100 pounds
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654