Victoria police seek to identify suspects in break and enter at Bay Centre

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a break and enter at The Bay Centre earlier this month.

On Canada Day, officers were called to the the downtown shopping centre after staff at a business discovered it had been broken into and cash was stolen overnight. Investigators determined that two men entered the mall just after 11 p.m. on June 30 and broke into the business.

Anyone who knows these suspects or has information about the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

