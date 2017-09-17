Victoria police seek witnesses after arresting five in replica gun incident

This replica firearm was confiscated in a Humboldt Street park last week, when police took four youth and one man into custody at gunpoint. Photo courtesy VicPD

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a replica handgun incident in a Humboldt Street park that wound up with four youth and one man taken into custody Thursday.

Calls about a young woman in possession of what appeared to be a handgun came in around 2 p.m. that day, sending officers to the 800-block of Humboldt near St. Ann’s Academy. After surrounding the park and clearing any bystanders out of the area, police approached the group and arrested them at gunpoint.

It was soon determined that the handgun was a “convincing replica” firearm, and police were told by one individual in the group that it was purchased specifically “to scare people.”

The youths were released into the custody of their parents and guardians, while the adult male was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date to face a recommended charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are looking to talk to people who were at or near the scene before officers arrived, and those who may have spoken to police on site but left before providing contact information. The VicPD non-emergency line can be called at 250-995-7654 or if you wish to do so anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

