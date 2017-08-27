Victoria Police unveil fentanyl video series

The seven episode online series takes viewers behind the scenes as cops chase a drug dealer through Quadra Village.

The popular American documentary TV series “Cops” just celebrated its 1,000th episode last week and now the Victoria Police Department has announced they have produced a similar online video series called “VicPD’s Fight Against Fentanyl”.

There will be seven episodes in the series, running twice weekly between Aug. 29-Sept. 19.

Each episode will bring viewers along as members of theVicPD’s Strike Force and Crime Reduction Unit, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), Analysis and Intelligence Unit, Patrol, K9 and other resources track down a drug dealer operating in the Quadra Village area of Victoria.

“There were over 900 overdose deaths in BC in 2016, and fentanyl has part of many of these,” said VicPD Staff Sgt. Conor King. “This series shows you how we’re focused on fentanyl; how we’re focused on getting these deadly drugs off our streets.”

A trailer for the series shows footage taken during surveillance operations, intelligence briefings, tactical response, and drug processing.

Black Press Media will provide each new episode as they’re released every Tuesday and Thursday starting on Aug. 29.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.