Victoria school board decides how to spend nearly $3.8-million surplus

The Greater Victoria School District has a surplus in excess of $3.7 million to spend.

Trustees at the Board of Education approved its spending plan at Monday night’s meeting, allocating $1.47 million for this school year, and putting $2.3 million to the 2018/2019 projected deficit.

The board said the surplus comes from increased revenues with increased enrollment, investment and rental income, savings in lower utilities costs, and lower-than-expected salary and employee benefits costs.

“It is not very often that we have $1.47 million available in September to provide additional resources for our students,” Board Chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga said in a press release. “We are pleased to be in a great financial position where we can support children and families while planning for the long-term health of the district.”

The Greater Victoria School District broke down the spending as follows:

$500,000 for supports and resources for children and families in elementary schools

$400,000 for facility environmental upgrades

$199,300 to hire technology support teachers to assist in teachers’ use of technology in classrooms

$270,407 for resources to support the new curriculum

$100,000 for district-wide library support

