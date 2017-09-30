Victoria shaking it out with earthquake preparedness

Still in one of the City of Victoria’s emergency preparedness videos. The City of Victoria is encouraging people to be prepared for an emergency by taking part in the Great B.C. ShakeOut on Oct. 19. (YouTube)

What’s shaking, Victoria?

The City is inviting residents to participate in a provincewide earthquake drill during the ShakeOut Victoria event on Oct. 19. Participants will drop, hold and take cover with schools, businesses and other organizations across the province at 10:19 a.m. for two minutes.

The drill is a reminder of what to do if an earthquake hits:

DROP to the floor

to the floor Take COVER under a desk/sturdy furniture and protect your head, torso

under a desk/sturdy furniture and protect your head, torso HOLD ON to the furniture until shaking stops, and 60 seconds afterward

Those wishing to participate can sign up at ShakeOutBC.ca.

Emergency Management Victoria is also hosting emergency awareness workshops this fall. You can learn how to pack emergency kits and prepare for an emergency on the city’s website.

