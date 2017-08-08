Victoria shows off their pawsome kitties for International Cat Day

Raven the cat plays in her finished cat cave, courtesy of artist Gittan Klemetsrud. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Cats break the internet every day, but today you may be seeing more of them

Lauren Boothby

For many Victoria residents, cats make the purrrfect friend.

Here are some of the city’s furry friends and those who love them today on International Cat Day.

#catappreciationday #baes #🐈 A post shared by Katie Mogan Graham (@mogan_graham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Happy World Cat Day! 🐱💙 A post shared by Jane Gair (@janegair) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Happy World Cat Day from Eddie too! 🐱💙 A post shared by Jane Gair (@janegair) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

When you're trying to get the cat to model pic.twitter.com/5kLhEP3Fq0 — Stephanie Arnot (@StephanieArnot) August 7, 2017

Happy international cat day! Here's one of my favorite cats, Luna 🌙 A post shared by marleeclark (@marleeclark) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

