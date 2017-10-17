Victoria to hear from public on plastic bag ban this Wednesday

The City of Victoria wants to hear from residents about its proposal to ban single-use plastic bags at city retailers. An open house and town hall meeting happens tomorrow (Oct. 18) at city hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Black Press file photo

The City of Victoria is looking for input on its proposed regulations for single-use checkout bags and welcomes comments and suggestions at an open house and town hall meeting tomorrow (Oct. 18).

The City is looking to encourage a greater movement toward reusable bags as a way to keep avoidable waste out of the landfill and off local beaches. Feedback received at the open house and through emails to engage@victoria.ca will help City staff form recommendations for council, who will consider the proposed new rules at their Oct. 26 meeting.

The open house happens from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the public meeting until 8:30, all at Victoria city hall in Centennial Square.

