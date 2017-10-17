The City of Victoria wants to hear from residents about its proposal to ban single-use plastic bags at city retailers. An open house and town hall meeting happens tomorrow (Oct. 18) at city hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Black Press file photo

Victoria to hear from public on plastic bag ban this Wednesday

Public invited to open house, town hall event at city hall Oct. 18

The City of Victoria is looking for input on its proposed regulations for single-use checkout bags and welcomes comments and suggestions at an open house and town hall meeting tomorrow (Oct. 18).

The City is looking to encourage a greater movement toward reusable bags as a way to keep avoidable waste out of the landfill and off local beaches. Feedback received at the open house and through emails to engage@victoria.ca will help City staff form recommendations for council, who will consider the proposed new rules at their Oct. 26 meeting.

The open house happens from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the public meeting until 8:30, all at Victoria city hall in Centennial Square.

