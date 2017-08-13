Victoria’s bridge approach paving project going on as scheduled

Paving crews work on the east approach to the Johnson Street bridge on Sunday. Rain from Saturday night was short-lived, allowing the paving project to go ahead as scheduled. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Saturday night’s rain that threatened the paving work on the Johnson Street bridge east approach evaporated in time to allow work to get underway this morning.

Crews were working under mostly clear skies Sunday morning, as vehicles were detoured around the area and pedestrians were directed around the worksite, which includes all road surfaces leading up to the bridge from Store/Wharf streets and between Fisgard and Yates streets.

Traffic to Victoria West will be rerouted throughout the day over the Bay Street bridge as the work is completed, with the streets scheduled to be reopened to vehicles for Monday morning.

