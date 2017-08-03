Victoria’s first supervised consumption site to open in 2018

Site will be operated at 941 Pandora Ave. beginning next spring or summer

A supervised consumption site will be coming to Victoria next summer.

Health Canada has approved Island Health’s application for a supervised consumption site at 941 Pandora Ave., to be named the Pandora Community Health and Wellness Centre.

The site will offer integrated health services including mental health counselling, a nursing clinic and links to addiction treatment programs.

“The introduction of supervised consumption services is an important step in saving lives and harm reduction,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical officer.

“The opioid crisis has taken a tremendous toll on the Island and as health care providers, we must offer greater supports and resources to people in the communities we serve.”

Extensive renovations will be undertaken at the site, including the creation of additional and separate access and exit doors, an area to accommodate up to 10 consumption booths, waiting/reception and post-use area, as well as a mental health counselling room, nurse clinic room and a medication room.

The site is expected to be open in spring or summer next year.

“This is welcome news for Victoria,” said Marianne Alto, Victoria city councillor. “This service will save lives and build a more supportive community for the most vulnerable among us.”

Earlier this year, Island Health also submitted a joint application with the PHS Community Services Society to operate a supervised consumption site at 844 Johnson Street, which is still under review.

