VIDEO: Body Count, House of Pain lead parade of acts coming to Legends Valley festival

Combining great music with the Bio Cup cannabis get together, Legends Valley is a unique event

Reggae group Magic! are among the performers already lined up for Legends Valley. (Submitted)

Wideglide Entertainment is filling up the lineup for the Legends Valley Music Festival, happening on Aug. 23-27.

Fans are excited to see who’s coming to Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan.

According to the group’s marketing and PR manager Erin Richards, “The diverse lineup includes Body Count, with legendary rapper and actor Ice-T; House of Pain, the popular hip hop group best known for their hit ‘Jump Around’; Magic!, the Canadian reggae fusion band that made waves with their hit single ‘Rude’; and the Canadian classic rock band, Sloan, whose many hits like ‘Money City Maniacs’, ‘Everything You’ve Done Wrong’ and ‘If It Feels Good Do It’ topped the charts again and again throughout the ’90s and early 2000s.

“This will be the first time Body Count, House of Pain and Magic! are playing the Island, and the 25th anniversary tour of House of Pain, which will include original members Everlast and DJ Lethal,” she said.

The list now includes Daniel Wesley, Five Alarm Funk, Delinquent Habits, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Forgotten Rebels, Funkdoobiest, Mat the Alien, The Gaff, Kytami, Bend Sinister, Dayglo Abortions, Illvis Freshly, Caleb Hear & the Royal Youths, Power Clown, Antipolitic, Cocaine Moustache, Getaway Sticks, and Ganjo Bassman.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $179 for the whole four-day event.

Just added to the lineup are Daniel Wesley and Dehli 2 Dublin: two more great reasons to take in the event.

Legends Valley is not just a music festival, but also the home base of Bio Cup Canada, a celebration of cannabis culture, including an international growers’ competition, exhibitors, educational seminars and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.legendsvalleymusicfestival.com.