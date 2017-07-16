VIDEO: Emergency reception centres open across B.C.

The province has opened up 11 emergency reception centres to help wildfire evacuees. People displaced by the wildfires, who need help with accommodations, food, medical or prescription support, should register with their local emergency reception centre.
A list of the centres is below:
- Barriere Reception Centre
4936 Barriere Town Road
- Chilliwack Reception Centre
Chilliwack Secondary School
46363 Yale Road
- Kamloops Reception Centre
Sandman Centre
300 Lorne Street
- Kelowna Reception Centre
1480 Sutherland Avenue
- Lillooet Reception Centre
Lillooet Fire Hall
570 Main Street
- Merritt Reception Centre
Merritt Civic Centre
1950 Mamette Avenue
- Penticton Reception Centre
Penticton Community Centre
325 Power Road
- Prince George Reception Centre
College of New Caledonia
3330 – 22nd Avenue
- Princeton Reception Centre
Riverside Community Centre
148 Old Hedley Road
- Surrey Reception Centre
Cloverdale Arena
6090 176th Street, Cloverdale
- Vernon Reception Centre
Vernon Curling Rink
3400 39 Avenue