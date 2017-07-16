Volunteers help setup an evacuation centre in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Lance Peverly/Peace Arch News)

VIDEO: Emergency reception centres open across B.C.

Wildfire evacuees will receive lodging and food at the centres

The province has opened up 11 emergency reception centres to help wildfire evacuees. People displaced by the wildfires, who need help with accommodations, food, medical or prescription support, should register with their local emergency reception centre.

VIDEO: Cloverdale reception centres welcomes wildfire evacuees

A list of the centres is below:

  • Barriere Reception Centre

    4936 Barriere Town Road

  • Chilliwack Reception Centre

    Chilliwack Secondary School

    46363 Yale Road

  • Kamloops Reception Centre

    Sandman Centre

    300 Lorne Street

  • Kelowna Reception Centre

    1480 Sutherland Avenue

  • Lillooet Reception Centre

    Lillooet Fire Hall

    570 Main Street

  • Merritt Reception Centre

    Merritt Civic Centre

    1950 Mamette Avenue

  • Penticton Reception Centre

    Penticton Community Centre

    325 Power Road

  • Prince George Reception Centre

    College of New Caledonia

    3330 – 22nd Avenue

  • Princeton Reception Centre

    Riverside Community Centre

    148 Old Hedley Road

  • Surrey Reception Centre

    Cloverdale Arena

    6090 176th Street, Cloverdale

  • Vernon Reception Centre

    Vernon Curling Rink

    3400 39 Avenue

