VIDEO: Family has close encounter with pod of orcas

This series of photos was taken by Kalyssa Heinrich, from behind her father Ken’s kayak, just as the orca breached.

Ken Heinrich and his daughters had an amazing close encounter experience with a pod of orcas Saturday evening off of Gartley Beach.

“A group of orcas were in the area and while out on our kayaks they moved in for a close encounter,” said Heinrich in an email to The Record. “We were able to get some amazing pictures along with video of tail slapping and breaching. At one point the orca sounded and ended up beside us where the bull male (who someone has now identified) breached literally right in front of me! I was lucky enough to be filming at the exact same location as the breach.”

As spectacular as the video is, some of the still photography is award-worthy.

“My daughters were taking pictures behind me so the shot is perfectly aligned with myself between them and the orca,” said Heinrich. “Rapid shutter has a series of five or six shots that are quite spectacular. It was an amazing experience as we simply drifted while the ocra moved around, appearing to be in hunting mode.”