VIDEO: High Times brings rapper Lil Kim to Laketown Ranch.

They call her the Queen of Hip Hop, but whatever you call her, you need to be there Saturday night.

Are you ready for Lil Kim at Laketown Ranch this Saturday, Aug. 26?

The High Times Canada Cannabis Cup screamed late Wednesday that, “YES!!! The QUEEN of HIP-HOP Lil Kim is headlining this Saturday at the #CannabisCup Canada!”

You have to be quick to see the famous rapper, though. She’s scheduled for the Main Stage from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. only.

She follows Five Alarm Funk and Sloan.

High Times, who just took over the event recently, still have to announce who’s filling the last main stage spot on Sunday night.

Tickets right now at bit.ly/cannabiscupcanada17.