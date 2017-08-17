VIDEO: High Times purchases Legends Valley festival

The popular cannabis media company has announced it is bringing Wyclef Jean to headline Laketown Ranch next week.

Legends Valley Music Festival is now High Times Cannabis Cup Canada.

The sale of the event was just finalized last Friday, according to Erin Richards, marketing manager for Laketown Ranch.

The new ownership has already been busy, arranging for a new headliner: Wyclef Jean, who is replacing Body Count, which had to pull out due to an injury to the bass player.

The festival is still at Laketown Ranch just outside Lake Cowichan and everything about how it is organized at the venue is still the same, according to Richards.

“Basically at this point, we are the venue and we are managing the important aspects of running the show onsite, but the publicity is moving over to the High Times team, they’re handling the new talent buys.”

Richards was quick to reassure anyone who has already booked for a day or the weekend that it will be business as usual at Laketown Ranch itself during the festival.

“Anything site-related we’re handling: camping, parking and directional, the bars actually. If people want to purchase at the gate it will be the same as usual. People can just look at it that High Times is renting the venue and we are the venue owners,” Richards said.