VIDEO: The eclipse in Oak Bay

Athlone Court offices take a mid-morning break to see the partial eclipse

The “pinhole” trick has worked as far back as eclipses and humanity have existed because hey, it’s cheap, it’s easy, and you don’t need eye protection to see it. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

Pinhole camera, a cardboard box, draws immediate attention in final moments of this morning’s partial eclipse.

Victorians across the south Island donned special glasses or other various methods to take in the partial solar eclipse. With clear skies, Victoria had best view of the rare celestial event, with 90 per cent of the sun blocked.

