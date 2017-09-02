VIDEO: Work begins on sewage pipe to Hartland Landfill

Work on the new wastewater treatment plant will see increased construction activity over the next six weeks from Esquimalt to Hartland Landfill in Saanich.

Crews are currently in the midst of drilling an estimated 68 holes along the path of a pipeline that will carry residuals sewage to Saanich from the future wastewater treatment plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt for treatment at a yet-to-be constructed facility at Hartland Landfill.

Crews are drilling the holes to learn more about subsurface conditions along the proposed route of what the Capital Regional District calls the Residual Solid Conveyance Line. It actually includes two pipes along with four or five pumping stations. The two pipes will run in a common trench, where possible.

Most of the holes – 52 – will be in Saanich. Crews will also drill eight holes in Esquimalt, two along the Esquimalt-Victoria border, and three holes in Victoria.

The first pipeline – 20 centimetres wide and 18.5 kilometres long – will transport residual solids. The second pipe – 35 centimetres wide and 11.5 kilometres long – will return the liquid removed from the residual solids during the treatment process to the Marigold pumping station. From there it will travel to the wastewater treatment plant through the existing collection system.

The estimated duration for drilling each hole ranges between two to three hours, with the actual duration depending on the soil conditions found during the drilling operation.

Drilling started on Aug. 21 and should wrap up in early-to-mid October.

Overall, the drilling is part and parcel of the Wastewater Treatment Project, which consists of three components: the treatment plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt; the conveyance system for piping the wastewater to the plant and the residual solids to the residuals treatment facility; and the future residual treatment facility at Hartland Landfill.

CRD officials have promised to work with Saanich staff and community members once construction of the actual pipeline begins. Plans call for the creation of a Saanich Community Liaison Committee expected to be in place by the end of this year prior to construction in the spring of 2018.

Crews drill and take samples from Interurban Road near Camosun College. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

This map from the Capital Regional District shows the route for a pipeline that will carry residuals sewage to Saanich from the future waste water treatment plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt for treatment at a yet-to-be constructed facility at Hartland Landfill. Crews are currently digging holes to test the ground prior to construction of the pipeline. Submitted