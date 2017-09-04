- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
VIDEO:Dance group from Athens dazzles Saanich
Most Read
-
Saanich to study garden suites
Study into carriage homes costing $45,000 to be considered by council Sept. 11
-
Two young men, ages 16 and 24, drown at Harrison Lake
Bodies have been recovered by the RCMP dive team after report of drowning on Sunday
-
Hot weather alert for the Island Monday
Temperatures expected to be even hotter than Sunday
-
Five easy lunch box ideas to satisfy all tastes
A twist on some traditional lunch ideas to make them fun for kids
-
Two-vehicle collision on Malahat sends drivers to hospital, causes delays
Drivers are said to have minor injuries