Wanted sex offender arrested on Vancouver Island

Hugo Wong/News staff

A sex offender who had failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house has been arrested on Vancouver Island.

In a press release, Const. Jason Doucette, media relations officer at Vancouver Police, said, “through the combined efforts of the [Vancouver Police Department], Central Saanich Police, and the Victoria Police, Michael Hans Bopfinger was arrested this afternoon on Vancouver Island on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued for Bopfinger for being unlawfully at large after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on August 25.”