Wanted Victoria man arrested after long standoff with police

A Victoria man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with police that lasted nearly eight hours.

Investigators arrived at a suite in a multi-residence building in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue just before 3 p.m. looking for two people wanted for arrest. The Victoria man – wanted for a parole revocation – refused to come to the door in what police are calling “an extended barricade situation.” The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was put in place and several unsuccessful attempts were made by crisis negotiators to encourage the occupants to come out of the suite.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Victoria man gave himself up to officers and was taken into custody, uninjured. Officers searched the suite but the second individual was not inside. VicPD now say they don’t believe that person was ever there during the time of the incident. Attempts to locate that person are ongoing.

The Victoria man remains in custody on the warrant.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com