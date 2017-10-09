Water main break closes Royal Oak Drive in Broadmead

Saanich Police and Public Works are at the scene of a significant water main break which has forced the closure of roads in the Rithetwood/Royal Oak Drive area which occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Monday.

As this is a statutory holiday, roadworks crews will need to be called out to the scene to assess and repair the damage.

With the heavy volume of water, flooding in the immediate area is expected and the public are urged to avoid the area.

It is not known what has caused this failure, but flooding is extensive in the area.

Police ask drivers to consider using alternative routes and avoid the area of Royal Oak Drive in Broadmead near Rithetwood.