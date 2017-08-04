Weather alert in effect for Victoria, Saanich and West Shore

UPDATED: Smoky skies are causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

An air quality alert is now in effect for Victoria, Saanich and the West Shore.

The alert came around 7:30 a.m. warning residents to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions today and take necessary safety precautions.

Environment Canada warns increased smoke concentration is a concern for infants, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions such as heart or lung disease. Those at risk are asked to avoid strenuous activities and prolonged exposure to the smoke. Those experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, sudden onset cough, or irritation of airways are asked to seek medical attention.

They also warn wearing masks may lead to a false sense of security and are not the best way to protect your health.

Further updates are expected throughout the day.