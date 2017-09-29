Weekend hit list: Vintage Expo, Sidney Art Fair and things get “chili” in Langford

Take a trip down memory lane at the 5th Annual Victoria Vintage Expo, where 75 of the Island’s best vintage dealers hawk everything from clothing to jewllery to records, furnitures, oddities and more. Expect mid-century modern style treasures, up-cycled items and fashion shows over the two-day affair at Crystal Garden, 713 Douglas St. Sept. 29, 4-10pm and Sept. 30, 10am-6pm

Artisans Gift Gallery in Sidney opens their annual art show, now in its 22nd year with work by talented Island artisans displayed for sale at Tulista Park. Sept. 30, 10am-4pm

Warm your bellies with a slew of different chili recipes from local teams competing in the 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off with kid’s activities, local business booths and music from the Chris Milligan Trio at City Centre Park, 1089 Langford Parkway Sept. 30, 10am-5pm.

Bring the family down to the Moon Festival Lantern Celebration in Saanich for an evening of live traditional Asian dance and musical performaces. Kids can particiapte in the lantern making workshop and stay for the illuminated walk through the park, a creative and magical celebration, as part of Culture Days. 5-8:30pm at Gordon Head Recreation Centre and Lambrick Park.

The 11th Annual Vancouver Island Baby Fair is your one-stop-shop for everything parental, birth, breastfeeding, babies, toddlers and grandparent related. Celebrate the growing family Sept. 30, 10am-5pm and Oct. 1, 10am-4pm at Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Rd.

Strap on your skates and hit the ice at the Save-On-Food Memorial Center with the Victoria Royals after they battle the Kamloops Blazers. The puck drops at 3:05pm on Oct. 1 and the post-game skate happens as soon as the zamboni clears the ice.

Victoria Festival of Authors contines throughout the weekend hosting writers from all over the country and showcasing the literary elite in our own backyard, in a variety of events across the city