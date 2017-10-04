West Shore Parkway now open for traffic

Langford Mayor Stew Young waves to on-lookers as he takes a drive down the final segment of the West Shore Parkway, which opened on Wednesday morning. The new section crosses the railway tracks and offers a connection between Kettle Lake Drive south to Langford Parkway. The entire 3.5-kilometre roadway now connects drivers from the Trans-Canada Highway south to Sooke Road. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

The final segment of the West Shore Parkway opened this morning at 11 a.m.

This section crosses the railway tracks and offers a connection between Kettle Lake Drive south to Langford Parkway.

“It creates a great economic opportunity for Langford, it gets people in cars going to work back to their families faster and that’s another important thing that we need to recognize here,” said Mayor Stew Young during the official opening of the roadway Wednesday.

“Moving people from their workplace to home earlier so you’re spending more time in your communities and with your families is what infrastructure is all about.”

READ MORE: Final section of West Shore Parkway opens Wednesday after 11 a.m.

The final segment of the West Shore Parkway project opened Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

The entire 3.5-kilometre roadway gives drivers the ability to travel from the Trans-Canada Highway south to Sooke Road, providing a key north/south connection for residents in the region.

RELATED: Middle section of West Shore Parkway opens to traffic 10 a.m. Wednesday

The roughly $22.5 million West Shore Parkway project, which began in 2015, was completed in nine segments and funded through a New Building Canada Infrastructure grant.

The federal and provincial governments each contributed up to $7.4 million to the project through the small communities fund, while the City is responsible for any remaining costs.

Remaining funds will be used to build the city’s sewage lift station, which is expected to be complete by March 2019.

Since the connection is complete, the existing rail crossing at Humpback Road will officially close on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., as part of an agreement with the Island Corridor Foundation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com