West Shore RCMP catch driver pumping breast milk

RCMP cracking down on any form of distracted driving during September

With ICBC and the RCMP cracking down on distracted driving recently, some still seem to be taking risks.

The West Shore RCMP said they received a report Friday morning of a car all over the road and found that the motorist had been pumping her breast milk while driving.

Distracted Driving comes in many forms. Got a report of a car all over the road. Driver pumping her breast milk while driving! #eyesfwdbc — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 22, 2017

Recently, ICBC has been reminding drivers that using a phone while driving is not worth risking your life for. RCMP have also been stepping up enforcement to catch those who don’t keep their eyes on the road while driving, especially during September which is distracted driving awareness month.

A driver in Vancouver was recently caught twice in less than 10 minutes using a device and issued two tickets totalling $736 in fines as well as 8 penalty points.

