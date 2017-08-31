West Shore RCMP fines driver $575 for tossing a cigarette out the window

This is the second time this summer someone has been caught outside of the Langford detachment

Another driver was fined $575 for tossing a cigarette butt out of a vehicle window outside of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

There’s no butts about it, the West Shore RCMP is not turning a blind eye to anyone improperly disposing of cigarette butts.

And one driver learned that the hard way in Langford Thursday afternoon after an officer handed over a $575 fine for tossing a cigarette out of a vehicle window.

While the driver thought the ticket was “insane” the local detachment reiterated it is illegal.

The ticket was issued at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue intersection, which is also where the detachment happens to be located.

RELATED: Motorist pays heavy price for tossing cigarette butt

Back in July, another driver was handed the same fine for doing the exact same thing outside of the detachment on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Under the Wildfire Act, anyone that drops, releases, or mishandles a burning substance – such as a cigarette – can received the fine.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com