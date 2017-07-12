West Shore RCMP investigating morning robbery

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an incident at 9:00 a.m.

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a robbery on the trail system in the 1700-block of Island Hwy., near the View Royal and Colwood border.

We have a police K-9 in the area searching for a person of interest. Noticed something suspicious earlier around the JDF area? Call us. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 12, 2017

Police were dispatched to the area after a bystander encountered a woman with visible facial injuries just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim reported that she was robbed while travelling on the trail. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A K-9, community policing and traffic units were deployed to the area, as well as several plain clothes officers. Dash, a police service dog, was able to locate the woman’s purse.

A K-9 unit is still on scene searching the area and officers are asking anyone that may have seen something suspicious to report it right away by phoning 250-474-2264.

Further info surrounding the police incident near JDF will be shared as it becomes available. #yyj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 12, 2017

