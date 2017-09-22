West Shore RCMP recovers stolen war medals and jewellery

Police also asking residents to be on the lookout for vacuum lift

Police are looking for the public’s help in returning old war medals and jewels to their rightful owner.

On Thursday the West Shore RCMP recovered jewellery and a set of medals from the Second World War. The items were found after a search warrant was executed on a suspect vehicle and police believe these items were likely stolen in a break and enter.

The local detachment is also asking residents to be on the lookout for a yellow vacuum lift that is used to move large pieces of stone. The machine was stolen late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning from a container at a construction site in the 3300-block of Paperbark Crescent in Langford.

According to police, it is an unique piece of equipment and likely the only one on Vancouver Island. It is an “Anver” and the model is Vpf-57-AC Vac Pack. It’s valued at $3,300.

If you have any information about these two cases, please contact the local detachment at 250-474-2264 and reference case file 2017-12972 for the jewellery or medals and file number 2017-14351 for the vacuum lift.

