UPDATE: Missing autistic boy has been found

UPDATE: West Shore RCMP have found Chad Sullivan, a 14-year-old autistic boy who went missing around the 1100 block of Kangaroo Road in Metchosin Wednesday morning.

#MISSING – 14 year old autistic child from 1100 block of Kangaroo Rd. Wearing blue shirt, brown pants, 80 lbs, blond hair, brown eyes. #yyj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 6, 2017

Chad Sullivan is five-feet tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He was last seen around 10 a.m. wearing a blue shirt, brown pants.

Chad is described as severely autistic and non-verbal, and his family are concerned for his health and well-being.

A search and rescue team, and RCMP dog have been sent to assist in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

