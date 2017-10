Lahilla Huber was last seen on Sept. 26.

The West Shore RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Langford woman.

Lahilla Huber, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 26. She is described as five-foot-nine-inches tall, 146 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Huber’s family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

