West Shore RCMP searching for missing View Royal woman

Heidi Whitehead was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Monday near VGH

West Shore RCMP are searching for a missing View Royal woman Heidi Whitehead.

Whitehead was last seen on Monday, Aug. 14 around 1:15 p.m., after she was discharged from Victoria General Hospital. She has no fixed address and currently has a broken knee with a full leg cast.

Whitehead is 42 years old, standing at five foot nine inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her health and well-being. Anyone with information on Whitehead’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

