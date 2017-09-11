WestJet to rescue Canadians stranded by hurricane Irma St. Maarten

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Martin. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island known as St. Martin in English which is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten. (Jonathan Falwell via AP)

Canadians stranded by hurricane Irma could have a way to get out of St. Maarten on Monday.

WestJet announced on Monday morning that they are operating a rescue flight that will touch down in St. Maarten (SXM) at 3 p.m. ET.

READ: Irma loses hurricane status but keeps spreading misery

The flight, WestJet 4906, will leave St. Maarten for Toronto at 4:30 p.m. ET. Passengers are asked to make their way to the airport start at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Those who can should pre-register via Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 1-888-937-8538.

People with friends and family down in St. Maarten can register for them.

Priority will be given to Canadians who pre-register, followed by Canadians who are unable to register in advance and then by non-Canadians with a valid passport and permission to enter Canada.