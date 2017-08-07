Wildfire burning near Nanaimo said to be human-caused

At least 15 firefighters and a helicopter are trying to put out one-hectare fire southwest of the city.

Firefighters are trying to put out a one-hectare fire in the forest in the Nanaimo Lakes area.

A human-caused fire southwest of Nanaimo in the area of Blackjack Forest Service Road, originally thought to be 0.3 hectares, is now considered three times that size.

Bush fire outside of city. Coastal onscene w/ heli. Fire is under control, NFR crews standing by. @1023TheWave @1069thewolf #nanaimo #yyj — Nanaimo Fire Rescue (@NanaimoFire) August 7, 2017

“It was reported late last night and we responded last night, but we’re going back today … to work toward control on that fire,” said Donna MacPherson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

She said there will be 15 firefighters, an excavator, water tender and helicopter at the location, which is accessible for crews.

“We’ve got a lot of resources on it to work toward a good conclusion,” she said.

This article will be updated.