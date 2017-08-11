Witness Blanket exhibition an ‘emotional’ journey.

Artist Casey Newman says creating the Witness Blanket, an art installation crafted from artifacts reclaimed from structures including residential schools proved to be more emotional than even he anticipated.

A little baby looks at the Witness Blanket exhibition at Royal Roads University. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Creating the Witness Blanket has proven emotional.

Artist Casey Newman says creating the large-scale art installation crafted from artifacts reclaimed from structures including residential schools proved to be a challenging.

“It turned into something so much bigger and so much more filled with emotion and meaning than I could have imaged,” he said of the exhibition now showing at the Royal Roads University library in Colwood.

Locks of hair, clothing, letters and more are among hundreds of items incorporated into the 13-panel wood installation which stands two metres high and 12 metres wide.