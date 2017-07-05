Woman in serious condition after nearly drowning at Thetis Lake Park in View Royal

26-year-old was unconscious when she hit the water after striking her head on the rocks

A woman was rushed to hospital after nearly drowning at Thetis Lake Wednesday night.

View Royal Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance paramedics were called to the park at approximately 5:45 p.m. after it was reported a woman had fallen from the sunnyside cliffs, on the east side of the lake, and was unconscious in the water.

The 26-year-old attempted to jump from the cliffs but lost her footing, striking her head on the rock bluff before falling unconscious into the lake.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst noted that if it were not for her friends and bystanders that held her in place in the water, she would have drowned.

She suffered significant injuries, including a serious head and back injury and multiple lacerations and abrasions.

Paramedics and firefighters rescued her from the water and transported her back to the main beach by boat. She was then taken to Victoria General Hospital but her current condition is unknown.

“We say it every year, and I have for the last 30 years, the cliffs are dangerous and the chances of serious injury or death can result with one misstep,” Hurst said.

This is the second time in less than a week that emergency crews have been called to Thetis Lake for a near drowning. Last weeks crews also responded to an intentionally set fire and for a youth that was stabbed several time during a dispute.

