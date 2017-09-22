Woman sexually assaulted in Victoria’s Stadacona Park

Police are looking for witnesses who may have been in the area Thursday evening

Victoria Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred Thursday evening (Sept. 21) in Stadacona Park.

Officers responded to the victim’s call, arriving at the 1500-block of Pandora Avenue between Begbie St. and Belmont Ave. around 10 p.m. The woman told police she had been walking through the park when she was approached by an unknown male who attacked and sexually assaulted her. The woman fought back and was able to escape the suspect and flee to safety where she called police.

The woman was not physically injured and police commended her for her swift action in fleeing.

Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating the incident and looking for witnesses who may have been in the area.

The suspect is described as a mid-30’s, Caucasian male, approximately 5’10” to 6’0” tall wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information about this incident, police urge you to contact them at 250-995-7654, or to report anonymously contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com