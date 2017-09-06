Woman taken into police custody under mental health act

Victoria Police responded to Beacon Hill Park after reports of someone with a butcher’s knife.

Victoria Police officers at Beacon Hill Park maintain a tight perimeter around a suspect who was allegedly waving a butcher knife at passerbys on Dallas Road an hour before the manhunt began. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

A foot chase for a woman reportedly wielding a large knife ended in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday afternoon when Victoria police took the woman into custody.

VicPD confirmed the report saying they had located someone matching the suspect’s description and have transported that person to hospital, “as it appears that person may be suffering a mental health crisis,” according to Communications Coordinator Bowen Osoko.

The manhunt began around 2:45 p.m., after calls to police described an erratic woman with a butcher’s knife threatening people near Dallas Road and the Mile Zero Monument.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman took off towards Beacon Hill Park. She was later apprehended without incident around 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident and Victoria Police did not say if a weapon was found.

The file remains under investigation.