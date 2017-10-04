Worker died in Saanich near correctional facility

Officials remain tight-lipped about the apparent death of a worker Wednesday near the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

Trish Knight Chernecki, senior manager, media and government relations, for WorkSafe BC, could not confirm that a death had occurred. But WorkSafe BC officers are way to the site, she said.

“I can confirm that it [the incident] occurred outside [the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre] and that farm machinery was involved,” she said.

The Saanich News has asked Saanich Police for additional information.