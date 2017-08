At approximately 10 am this morning, Sooke Fire Rescue responded to a call at the SEAPARC Bike Park for a traumatic injury.

A boy was there with his summer camp when he fell off his bike trying to do a trick and injured his arm.

An ambulance also arrived on scene and gave the boy first aid. They put him on a stretcher and tried to relax him while treating his arm.

The boy is stable and will be heading to a hospital to get x-rays today.