Backyard chicken pen brings rats to Victoria neighbourhood

A few years ago, a house in my neighbourhood bought some chickens. It didn’t take long before the rats and mice started appearing.

These rodents have been causing continuous damage to the surrounding neighbours’ properties. Our neighbourhood used to be rat-free, but now they can be seen scampering through the yards on an almost daily basis.

I think the City of Victoria needs to revisit the bylaw allowing chickens in an urban setting. It is extremely frustrating to have to spend time and money out of my own pocket dealing with a problem brought on by these owners and their chickens.

D. Mason

Victoria