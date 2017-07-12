Cruise ship passengers get royal treatment in Victoria

Cruise ships sit in port at Ogden Point on a weekend evening. An American couple travelling on a Princess Cruise Lines ship met a local resident near Fisherman’s Wharf who wound up touring them around the city, making their brief stop here more enjoyable. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

My wife and I want to acknowledge the kindness and hospitality of one of your ambassadors to Victoria.

We just had gotten off our cruise ship on Friday, June 30 and walked toward Fisherman’s Wharf to explore on our own, when a truly enthusiastic person by the name of Katie Boyle, who resides in Victoria, made contact with us and proceeded to literally give us a tour of your wonderful city and much of its colourful history.

Her generosity of time and her obvious passion for her city was overwhelming and so appreciated by strangers visiting for the first time. Though she is not a native Victorian, she has adopted the city over 12 years as her home and imparted her delight in showing us everything she could in four hours.

Our stop in Victoria ended up being a highlight of our Inside Passage cruise on Princess because of Katie — she should be an ambassador for your city.

Brian and Barbara Sorby

Escanaba, Mich.