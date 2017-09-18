EDITORIAL: Digital frontier wide open at Victoria News

Victoria News multimedia journalists Lauren Boothby (left) and Kristyn Anthony flank editor Don Descoteau as they illustrate the various platforms via which readers can connect with us. A new Facebook page logo redesign is reflective of our new approach to bring you more news, community, sports, plus arts and culture stories where you like to read them. Arnold Lim/Black Press

You may have noticed a new logo for the Victoria News on our Facebook page – it was updated recently as part of a “soft change.” But now that our readers and viewers have had a little time to get used to it, we’re happy to say it’s part of a new direction too. It’s simple, it’s strong, it’s now. And so are we.

The News unveiled a new website earlier this year. We’ve hired more staff, expanded our coverage, built up new audiences and have moved towards more stories, more video and more community engagement.

We’re thinking about the future of journalism here at the Vic News.

While we continue to be a hyperlocal, bi-weekly newspaper and your best source of community news within Victoria and Esquimalt, we’re also moving full-steam ahead in making the transition to a hyperactive multimedia company that will bring you breaking news as it happens, along with rich video, powerful storytelling, visuals and fun engagement across all of our social media platforms and website.

Technology has changed the way journalists tell stories and we’ve streamlined our direction to help bring our readers and viewers more of the content they want, and also some new initiatives that we believe you’ll fall in love with.

We hope you like what you see and will continue to look to us to break the big stories and bring you a local perspective from the voices of our communities that you’ve grown to love and trust.

Please send us feedback on your thoughts from our coverage the past few months, and continue to send us your news tips, photos and videos.

We love hearing from our readers and viewers and want to bring you what you want, along with what we think would also interest you from both Vancouver Island and the rest of B.C., Canada and the world.