Island Health message in editorial makes little sense to News reader

Crowds gather for a musical performance at the Tall Trees Music Festival. One Victoria reader believes Island Health, which has a plan in place for helping prevent overdoses at such events, is in fact condoning drug use. Photo courtesy of Tall Trees Music Festival

Re: Drug use tips right idea for now (Our View, Aug. 11)

What kind of advice is Victoria News offering those who read the paper? The advice appears to condone drug taking.

Island Health’s message, “If using, take one drug at a time (don’t mix with alcohol),” is stupid beyond belief. The message should be don’t take drugs at all and limit your alcohol intake.

At a music festival, concert goers have no idea where the drugs originate and how lethal they are. Once a person is drunk, their inhibitions are lowered and they are more prone to want to get even higher or to sustain the high with drugs.

“Use with friends and tell them what you’ve taken.” Great, now you are encouraging a group of people at a music concert to partake in illicit drugs.

“Island Health will be monitoring … as it tries to create a consistent approach to harm reduction at such events.” Here, the message is go ahead take drugs, Island Health is on the spot to “save you.” But the after effects of taking drugs means more damaged folks in the system, requiring more assistance.

Great way to ensure that the health authorities have a steady stream of customers. Too bad it is the able, non-drug using population that has to pay for all these services (as well as other functioning alcoholics and drug users, but why encourage this behaviour?).

Why not send the message that using drugs and excessive alcohol is stupid. There is a lot of research that can be quoted. Basically, you addle your brain, possibly shorten your productive life and for what? A high at a concert?

How about some responsible journalism advising folks to enjoy the concert but avoid the illegal drugs on sale at the event and moderate their drinking?

Marilyn Denton

Victoria