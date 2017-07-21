Keeping the 150 Party Going in Esquimalt

Canada 150 is a year-long celebration and we are keeping the party very much alive in Esquimalt with our celebration at Bullen Field on Aug. 12. We are so proud to host this free event, which will take place on the traditional territories of the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with main stage performances starting at 1:30 p.m. Headlining the main stage will be the Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd Group. Additional mainstage performers will include Jerry Doucette and The Jason Buie Band. All of this incredible Canadian talent at a free event, can you believe it?

Please join us in this incredible one-of-a-kind celebration at Bullen.

Historic Bullen Field – located between our two town centre recreation facilities: Archie Browning Sports Centre and the Esquimalt Recreation Centre – is well known as a sports field, but it has also been a venue for many of our larger celebrations, including several rock concerts and our annual Ribfest, among others.

I will officially open the celebration at 10 a.m. along with First Nations and CFB Esquimalt dignitaries. In addition to the main stage performances in the afternoon there will be cultural performances, community booths, food trucks, a kids zone, and more.

This is the second of two Canada 150 events in Esquimalt. On May 27, the township hosted a Canada 150 Historic Interpretive event at Fort Macaulay in which we unveiled new interpretive signage that will form part of our Canada 150 legacy. Council acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada for both of these events.

Esquimalt figures prominently in the history of Canada, with its natural harbour being an ideal site for the Royal Navy to locate its Pacific Coast Headquarters in 1865.

But during our 150th celebration it is also important to recognize that the people of the Coast Salish linguistic group have inhabited this area for approximately 4,000 years. Esquimalt, in fact, is an anglicized version of a First Nations word “es-whoy-malth,” or place of gradually shoaling water.

We urge everyone to join us for a great day of music, performances and community participation to recognize Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation.

On a practical note, while some parking may be available near the field, please use transit, walk if possible, or bring your bicycle to the event. Bike parking will be available.

Watch for event updates and additional information at esquimalt.ca/Canada150

Barb Desjardins is the mayor of Esquimalt.