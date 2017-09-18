LETTER: Block Watch situation unfortunate

Re: Blocked out, Saanich resident unable to join Block Watch, Saanich News, Sept. 13

As a former Block Watch participant, I had no idea that a Block Watch Group like the one on Kent Street would discriminate against one of their neighbours who’s been the target of multiply attacks of vandalism. It is unfortunate that Saanich Police were unsuccessful in their attempt to mediate the situation. We meet so many different people in life, it’s not difficult to be respectful, kind and nice. A lesson yet to be learned by the residents of Kent Street.

Kirk Northcott

Victoria