LETTER: Coffee lovers causing congestion

Many of us grumble about how the changes to some of our major routes have brought about increased gridlock (ie: McKenzie west from UVic and Cedar Hill X-Road between Shelbourne and Cedar Hill Road).

Those reductions from two to one lane have negatively impacted traffic flow apparently not anticipated by our engineering department.

Delays due to municipal decisions are one thing but there is one situation on Shelbourne that is becoming increasingly dangerous due to the location of Tim Hortons south of Blair Avenue.

Despite the recent bright yellow crosshatching and the words No Stopping at the entrance to the driveway, no one pays any heed. These “Timmy” zealots appear to believe they have the right to impede the flow of southbound traffic (including transit buses) and block access to the other businesses in the strip mall from either direction in order to appease their addiction to caffeine.

It’s high time that the law that makes it illegal to block a public access is enforced.

Dave Fowler

Saanich