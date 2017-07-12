Letter: Consider raised bike lanes over intersections

Saanich staff give direction to cyclists Wednesday at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street morning as improvements to the Lochside Regional Trail opened. District of Saanich

Re: ‘Saanich opens new cycling connection,’ June 28

I’m an old time cyclist, sailor, ex-provincial M.O.T.I. staffer, co-founder and defacto organizer of VEVA Islands, the local Electric Vehicle chapter of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Assn. I’ve used the [Borden-McKenzie] interchange for 25 years and am a local advocate, critic and idealist for emissions free transportation and trail based commuting.

Aside from that my hobby is unicycling and I currently reside in Sidney.

Having visited the Borden upper Quadra area for 50 years and residing in Victoria and Sidney since 1993 I find this site interesting with a diverse history and much potential for transport and travel integration in our community.

In noting the opening and having crossed there hundreds of times, I had a hindsight “uh huh” moment with thoughts of how effective and efficient a raised circular walkway would have been. I saw this idea presented by architect Frank D’Ambrosio in Sidney in 2016 (SEE PHOTO ABOVE) as part of the townships streetscapes and urban design review.

With $550,000 spent it would have been special to see the raised option costed and considered with its completely separated walk and bikeway. Perhaps one was considered? . In reality, I usually find small changes, signage, and social enterprise offer the sweetest improvements when it comes biking and travelling. But there are always exceptions. I should add I am an active supporter of trails, path and on street cycling. I for one don’t really find a safety advantage of one over the other.

All I do know is whether walking, biking or driving, the slower the speed the less chance of serious accident or fatality.

Anyways, I guess we can be thankful we got something there and at least a portion of it provincially funded. It will surely increase trail use and further raise the visibility of cycling in the CRD. A bit of Vancouver-style cycle pathing right beside the ICBC Driver testing start point.

Who would of guessed?

Cam Rawlinson

Sidney