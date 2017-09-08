LETTER: CRD using taxpayers as ATM

Taxpayers do not want money spent on wastewater trips. It leaves the impression the CRD does not know what they are doing after 20 years of discussion. Let the travelling salesmen bring their promotions to Victoria as they will likely receive a commission.

The CRD have also chosen to ignore the expertise of the local taxpaying – job creating contractors with bonded guarantees. Past lawsuits and bankruptcies must be investigated and a cost-benefit analysis completed. Also, politicians can travel for free (at the speed of light) with technology like the Internet, tele-conferencing and qualified Youtube video information.

As wastewater treatment was mandated by the former province and federal governments, the new governments should be negotiating with engineers not CRD politicians. Many of the directors, Jane Bird and the “expert panel” (with no qualifications as engineers) have ignored the the input from Richard Atwell, John Ranns and the late Vic Derman. The P3 pipeline to Hartland is a costly, outdated engineering project that will provide pensions for a chosen few.

Soon, the excuse will be that “the CRD has spent too much money and it is too late to change the plan.” Other delays to consider are the 2018 and 2019 elections.

There will be an audited account and the media revelation that “mistakes continued throughout the project”. Consider the plan of toxic byproducts being pumped uphill, spillage, odour, wasted energy, wetland and groundwater contamination with heated pharmaceuticals and plastics returning a cold marine environment – within a proven megathrust earthquake zone. EDPA bylaws will be exempted in the process.

In conclusion, if a politician has the conscience to sleep in a five-star hotel while there are local citizens “houseless”, I wish you well in your new career. “Taxpayer” is not an acceptable password to the public ATM.

Art Bickerton

Saanich